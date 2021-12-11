Watch: Welsh teenage wizard scores magical wonder try

When Aberavon youngster Rhodri Lewis receives the ball on the halfway line in the Welsh Premiership clash with Swansea, the one thing you’re probably not expecting is what happens next.

Exhibiting a turn of pace that Usain Bolt would pleased with, the 17-year-old deploys wizardly sidestepping skills that are a rampaging amalgam of Barry John and Gareth Bale in their pomp.

He first bursts past several opposition players then magically sidesteps two more with the sorts of dazzling footwork more used to Strictly, before sprinting to the line where he finishes this show of stunning rugby trickery off beautifully with a dive over the line.

Y traed, y cyflymder, y pwynt bonws! Cais ANHYGOEL i Rhodri Lewis yn selio’r pwynt bonws i Aberafan! 🏉 This is one of the best tries you’ll watch this season! 😍 ▶️ RYGBI BYW | LIVE RUGBY@WelshRugbyUnion @AberavonRFC @swansearfc @ospreys @IndigoGroupPrem pic.twitter.com/LyRGS2VouE — S4C Chwaraeon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@S4Cchwaraeon) December 9, 2021

Spare a thought for the Swansea players who fail to stop Lewis – they’re no doubt still dizzy from the experience of being turned inside out and sat on their backsides.

The match, the curtain raiser of the Welsh Premiership season, played at Aberavon’s Talbot Athletic Ground ended 28-13 to the home side.

Understandably, the game will live long in the memory for Lewis’ sublime try.

The Ospreys academy product, who is Aberavon’s youngest player in the professional era – making his debut for the Wizards against Swansea, aged 17 years and two months, in the Premiership Cup back in November, is certainly one to watch.

Especially if he continues to score wonder tries like that.