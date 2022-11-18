Watch: Welsh women footballers in Yma o Hyd video for FIFA World Cup

You’ll be able to catch Aberystwyth Town Women on a big screen near you very soon as they star in a new music video ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Seasiders stars Elen Valentine, Gwenllian Jones and Carys Pugh-Jones feature in the video that accompanies Welsh National Opera Chorus’s version of Yma o Hyd, the song that’s become synonymous with the Cymru football team.

And it’s intended to act as an inspirational message from WNO and grassroots football to Robert Page’s men ahead of their campaign in Qatar.

Club volunteer and first-team player Lucie Gwilt said: “It was an honour to be invited to join the project and mark Wales’s historic World Cup campaign.”

Wales U19 international goalkeeper Valentine added: “It was fun to be film stars for the afternoon and we hope it brings Wales massive luck in the weeks to come.”

