Watch: Welsh youngster Charlie Savage scores with a thunderbolt

Welsh youngster Charlie Savage hit a thunderbolt strike for his side Reading as they came down from 2-0 against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup to end the 90 minutes at 2-2.

Picking up the ball 30 yards out he unleashed a screamer that had the Us goalkeeper clutching at thin air.

His dad Robbie hit a fair worldies in his time, so it must obviously run in the family.

Sadly Reading lost the cup tie on penalties.

Charlie joined Reading in the summer of 2023 and made his full international debut for Wales in a 4-0 friendly win against Gibraltar at The Racecourse in Wrexham in the October, where he was praised for his performance by then manager Rob Page.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Old Trafford and made one senior appearance for the club as a late substitute in a 2021-22 Champions League clash against Young Boys, before signing a four-year deal at Reading.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

