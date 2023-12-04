Watch: Welshman Wes Burns on wonder goal that set social media alight

When Wales international Wes Burns scored a glorious curling strike for Ipswich Town on the weekend, it quickly went viral on social media.

The wonder goal in a 2-1 victory against Coventry City, saw the player pick the ball up on the right wing, cut inside and bend a shot with the outside of his right foot into the top corner of the Sky Blues’ net.

It was hailed as the best Championship goal ever by some on social media and described as ‘world class’ by Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, although the player revealed his boss did have some choice words with him.

It was the culmination of a wonderful passage of play from his team, although Burns’ joked McKenna wasn’t too happy with him.

“The boss hammered me for not using my left foot!” he said after the game. “To be fair I’ve tried it so many times in training and it’s not come off.

“But the space opened up on the inside, I cut inside and, yeah, I thought ‘why not try it in a game?'”

The Ipswich boss ranked it as his favourite of the 199 goals scored since he took charge in December 2021.

“It’s a funny one really,” said McKenna “We’ve been talking about that since I started working with Wes because he’s got a really good left foot and we’re always encouraging him to use it more for inswinging crosses or for when he comes inside to shoot, but he likes shooting off the outside of his right.

“I might tell him if he has 100 shots from there he might score more if he used his left, but I don’t think you’ll see a more beautiful finish than that one.”

The goal would have sent a gentle reminder to Wales’ boss Rob Page ahead of the Euro 2024 playoff semi-final with Finland in March of the undoubted talents of Burns, who along with teammate Nathan Broadhead is in fine form for the promotion chasing Tractor Boys.

