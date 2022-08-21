Watch: Will Ferrell meets Gareth Bale and leads the chants with LAFC fans

On the day that Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were in town to cheer on the team at the Racecourse, their good friend – fellow Hollywood star Will Ferrell was doing his bit for his own club, LAFC.

The comedy actor, who is one of the part owners of the Los Angeles football team, made the trip up the west coast to cheer on the side in their California derby clash against San Jose Earthquakes.

LAFC had recorded seven straight wins with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday evening against DC United, managed by Wayne Rooney.

They are currently flying high at the the top of the MLS Western Conference – and depending on results in the latest round of matches this weekend, would confirm a playoff place with eight games of the regular season still to play.

Their Welsh star Gareth Bale had missed the team’s last two fixtures, but was named on the bench for the game against San Jose.

Ahead of kick off the players were visited by Anchorman star Ferrell in their changing room.

Last week it was revealed that the comic had sent the Wales captain a personal message to help persuade him to sign for the club – and the pair were pictured sharing a joke at San Jose’s Paypal Park Stadium.

Ferrell, who is a huge fan of football , was pictured back in May alongside David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wembley for the FA Trophy final between Wrexham and Bromley.

This time he shunned any VIP seating to support his side alongside the large and vociferous LAFC fans in the away section at PayPal Park.

Sadly, it was a night of both lows and highs for both the Hollywood star and the club’s Welsh icon.

While Bale looked sharp in a 15 minute cameo from the bench, he unfortunately couldn’t help his new club avoid defeat against the San Jose Earthquakes, losing 2-1.

Despite the final scoreline however, there was some good news. Because results elsewhere had gone their way, the club had secured a playoff place.

That playoff place was clinched after 25 games, equalling the club’s 2019 squad, which achieved the same feat.

