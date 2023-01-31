Watch: Wonder goal prompts the Welshest reaction ever

Anyone who was at the JD Cymru South game between Llantwit Major and Pontardawe Town on the weekend, will surely take away two things from the match.

Firstly, the frankly sublime strike from Pontardawe striker Lewis Reed – a magical hit from inside his own half which caught the Llantwit goalkeeper off his line and gave his side a 1-0 lead. (The ultimate irony was that his side ended up losing 4-1)

Secondly, the audacious goal from the Pontardawe player was so good it took everyone by surprise – and prompted possibly the Welshest reaction to a goal you will ever hear.

If the video of the brilliant strike wasn’t enough, the comments from one amazed fan only adds to the quality of the whole thing.

As the ball sails into the back of the net, you hear “OH MY GOD, MY GOD, F*CKING HELL!!” belted out in the broadest of Welsh brogues.

Both the goal and the reaction are simply brilliant.

Watch and enjoy!

When we said Pontardawe’s goal yesterday was good…😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/mkvv4rIyti — Llantwit Major AFC/CPD Llanilltud Fawr (@LlantwitMajorFC) January 29, 2023

