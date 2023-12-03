Watch: Wrexham cruise past Yeovil into FA Cup third round
League Two promotion hopefuls Wrexham set up a trip to Shrewsbury in the third round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory against non-League Yeovil.
First-half goals from Ollie Palmer and Andy Cannon put the hosts ahead before substitute Sam Dalby’s stoppage-time strike dumped the National League South leaders out.
The hosts took an early lead when goalkeeper Joe Day saved Palmer’s initial header from Cannon’s cross, but the Wrexham striker tucked home the rebound.
James McClean’s low effort crept inches wide in the 20th minute during early Wrexham domination.
Yeovil rallied when Charlie Cooper’s fierce drive tested Mark Howard 10 minutes before half-time, before Jordan Young’s free-kick struck a post.
But Cannon grabbed Wrexham’s second in first-half stoppage time from outside the box, despite goalkeeper Day’s efforts.
Cooper’s early second-half effort flew over before Jacob Mendy’s low 65th-minute drive went wide for the home side.
McClean nearly capped off a fluid Wrexham counter-attack in the closing stages, before Dalby’s chipped finish in time added on sealed victory.
Andy Cannon's volley causes 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐬@Wrexham_AFC#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/6dYf4y9drq
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 3, 2023
If at first, you don't succeed, try again 👏@Wrexham_AFC#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/z8nHWic3CA
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 3, 2023
O belíssimo gol de Sam Dalva pra fechar o placar. Vamos Wrexham ⚽️🔥🔴⚪️#WrexhamAFC #WelcomeToWrexham #WrexhamFX #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/PRQbh1e5BG
— Central do Wrexham AFC 🇧🇷🏴 (@centraldwrexham) December 3, 2023
