Watch: Wrexham denied by managerless Bristol Rovers

Substitute Promise Omochere headed in a late goal to deny high-flying Wrexham taking the three points from a wet and windy Memorial Stadium, with managerless Bristol Rovers earning a 1-1 draw.

The Rovers forward was left unmarked at the back post as winger Luke Thomas lifted the ball across goal to score for the Pirates with their first and only shot on target in the game on 86 minutes.

Before that Elliot Lee had netted his sixth league goal of the season to give the visitors the lead on 18 minutes following a sumptuous pass from Matty James, his through-ball exposing Rovers’ high backline and, with goalkeeper Josh Griffiths drawn, Lee made no mistake curling into the net.

And while the Pirates struggled to create anything of note throughout the match, unable to even foster a shot in the first half, Phil Parkinson’s side were left to rue not adding to the scoreline in the first half.

James McClean volleyed Ryan Barnett’s cross against the post on 37 minutes, and Andy Cannon also went close, shooting straight at Griffiths after meeting substitute Paul Mullin’s cross seconds before half-time.

