Watch: Wrexham fans sing along to ‘Yma o Hyd’ as they warm up for FA Trophy match

Wrexham fans have been warming up for their FA Trophy final against rival side Bromley by singing ‘Yma o Hyd’ in London.

In videos posted on social media, fans can be seen packed into the Boxpark Wembley events space for a pre-game celebration.

S4C’s Sgorio will show live coverage of the final, with coverage getting underway at 3.45pm before kickoff at 4.15pm.

It has been almost a decade since Wrexham last lifted the FA Trophy in 2013, before losing in the final in 2015, while Bromley were runners up in 2018.

@Wrexham_AFC have arrived at Wembley pic.twitter.com/kbrmm2AoNm — Talks with a Teacher Podcast (@Talkswithpod) May 22, 2022

It will be the third meeting of the season between the two National League sides. Wrexham won 2-0 at the Racecourse, before a goalless draw at Bromley’s Hayes Lane.

Wrexham defeated National League winners Stockport County, Notts County, Boreham Wood, Folkestone Invicta and Gloucester City on the way to reaching the final.

The Dragons will be hoping for a positive response after missing out on automatic promotion to the Football Lague.

They finished second in the National League – six points behind Stockport, who cemented automatic promotion with a 2-0 win over Halifax, but can still win promotion via the play-offs.

North Wales Police said about 20,000 Wrexham supporters were expected to attend the final at Wembley.

a lesson to anyone getting off the bus for a piss in stand still traffic. 3 mile run to follow @Wrexham_AFC @LewisT4 pic.twitter.com/ASFOGqzAzI — Loz (@LozMitchell_) May 22, 2022

The club has enjoyed a sense of renewed momentum after being taken over last year by film and TV stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

