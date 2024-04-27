Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Wrexham get the better of champions Stockport

27 Apr 2024 2 minute read
Ollie Palmer scores Wrexham’s first goal against Stockport

Andy Cannon scored a late winner as promoted Wrexham got the better of League Two champions Stockport with a 2-1 victory.

Ollie Palmer cancelled out Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ opener and Cannon’s brilliant strike secured runners-up spot for the Dragons.

Wrexham’s Paul Mullin fired just over the crossbar and Tom O’Connor dragged a shot across goal as Wrexham made a strong start.

But Stockport went ahead before the half-hour mark as Lemonheigh-Evans finished clinically off a post.

Antoni Sarcevic almost doubled the visitors’ advantage but could not convert a one-on-one.

O’Connor met Elliot Lee’s pass but fired straight at goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe, before Sarcevic’s free-kick before half-time went wide.

Palmer was denied by the onrushing Hinchliffe but made amends shortly after the restart as he controlled Eoghan O’Connell’s lofted pass to slot home the equaliser.

Stockport’s Paddy Madden nodded wide before the hour as Callum Camps and Rico Richards then fired off target.

James McClean called Hinchliffe into action, before Cannon lashed home a last-gasp winner.

