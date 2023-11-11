Watch: Wrexham go second in table after victory over Gillingham

Ollie Palmer scored one of the quickest goals in League Two this season as Stephen Clemence’s first league game in charge of Gillingham ended with a 2-0 defeat at Wrexham.

The striker, who bagged 17 goals in last year’s famous promotion-winning campaign, opened the scoring inside the first minute before Ben Tozer wrapped up the points in the second half at the Racecourse Ground as the hosts fired themselves to second.

Palmer poked home his fifth goal of the season – and first at home since September – after a scramble inside the Gills’ box.

Goalkeeper Jake Turner produced a fine save to keep out Palmer’s far-post header on the hour.

Defender Tozer sealed Wrexham’s third league win on the bounce as they extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions, with a deft flick from Jacob Mendy’s pin-point cross.

Gillingham’s poor recent league run stretched to just two wins from their last nine after they won six of their first eight which included the first four games of the season.

