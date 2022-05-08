Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: All the goals as Wrexham beat Stockport County

08 May 2022 2 minutes Read
Ollie Palmer celebrates his opener (Credit: BT Sport)

There were manic scenes at The Racecourse as Wrexham scored a famous 3-0 victory against arch rivals Stockport County in their top of the table clash.

Ollie Palmer scored twice to leapfrog their rivals into top spot in the National League.

Wrexham now lead on goal difference but Stockport have a game in hand and will still secure automatic promotion if they win their two remaining fixtures.

County had hoped to secure the title in north Wales but Paul Mullin came close to opening the scoring for Wrexham from an overhead kick.

Paddy Madden missed a chance for the visitors before Palmer headed Wrexham in front in the 34th minute by heading home a Ben Tozer throw.

Mullin latched onto a pass from Jordan Davies to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time and Palmer headed home a Davies free-kick two minutes into the second period.

Wrexham were in cruise control for the remainder of the game as they look to next weekend’s final game at Dagenham with renewed hope of securing a return to the Football League.

