Watch: Wrexham hammer Grimsby to continue strong start to season

Wrexham consolidated their early position in the League Two play-offs with an impressive 3-0 win over lacklustre Grimsby.

First-half headers from Ollie Palmer and Will Boyle put Wrexham two up by the break before Elliot Lee’s second-half strike secured the victory.

Ryan Barnett’s early shot forced Grimsby keeper Jake Eastwood into action before Palmer met Lee’s dangerous 24th-minute delivery to head home as the hosts went ahead.

The fit-again Paul Mullin dragged a low effort wide before Wrexham doubled their advantage on the half-hour as Boyle nodded in James McLean’s excellent cross.

Mullin tested Eastwood before half-time and could have netted Wrexham’s third with a one-on-one but lashed into the side netting, going close after the break too with a low effort.

Sam Dalby nearly added the third after the hour but Eastwood’s feet denied him.

Wrexham’s deserved third came when Dalby’s cross was fired home by Lee to put the result beyond doubt, while Steven Fletcher’s later overhead kick was stopped by Eastwood as Aaron Hayden blazed the follow-up over.

