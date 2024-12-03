Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Wrexham leave it late as Ollie Rathbone snatches last-gasp victory

03 Dec 2024 1 minute read
Wrexham AFC match report

Ollie Rathbone snatched a stoppage-time winner for promotion-chasing Wrexham as they beat Barnsley 1-0.

Just as the spoils looked to be shared, Rathbone fired home in the second minute of time added on.

The Tykes started brightly but Wrexham’s Ryan Barnett drew the evening’s first save from goalkeeper Ben Killip, who parried his curling effort away.

Injury

Wrexham keeper Callum Burton was replaced by Mark Howard due to injury and Jonathan Russell headed Luca Connell’s corner wide before the half-hour.

Killip expertly kept out Matty James’ fierce 39th-minute long-range half-volley and Ollie Palmer nodded James McClean’s cross over.

After the break, Killip kept out Elliot Lee’s low effort on the turn, while he also denied Max Cleworth.

Lee’s dipping effort from outside the box required Killip’s intervention, before Fabio Jalo twice tested Howard at the other end.

Wrexham substitute Steven Fletcher curled an effort inches wide as full-time approached, before Rathbone blasted home a dramatic winner from outside the box.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.