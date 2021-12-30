Watch: Wrexham legend Mickey Thomas reflects on famous free kick v Arsenal 30 years on

Wrexham AFC legend Mickey Thomas has reflected on the the famous free kick he scored for the club against Arsenal 30 years on.

The former footballer, who also played for the likes of Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea, spoke about the iconic moment with sports journalist Bryn Law, on the S4C football show, Sgorio.

The wonder goal, in front of a capacity 13,343 sell-out crowd has against then then First Division Champions Arsenal at the Racecourse in the 1992 third round tie, has gone down in the annals of the club’s history as a fans’ favourite.

Wrexham AFC’s performance is considered one of the greatest FA Cup giant-killings of all time after the club came back from 0-1 down to win the game 2-1.

In a wide ranging chat, which including discussing his recovery from cancer, Mickey told Bryn that the goal will “live forever” in his mind, and that the victory means “so much”.

He said someone comes up and asks him about the strike, which “cemented Wrexham in the history of the FA Cup”, every day.

Mickey Thomas ⚽🌠 Mae 30 mlynedd wedi mynd heibio ers i Mickey Thomas sgorio’r gôl enwog yn erbyn Arsenal, ond mae mwy na un gôl i stori anhygoel y dewin bach o Fochdre! Cyfweliad @BrynLaw gyda Mickey Thomas ar Y Cae Ras, @Wrexham_AFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/5kr4Kyqvmj — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) December 28, 2021

Bryn said: “It’s incredible in a way that at 37 you scored the most famous goal of your career didn’t you, so all of those goals scored before that, that’s the one.”

Mickey said: “Every day I get somebody coming up to me about that goal. I only watch it 200 times a day. So you can understand that goal will live in my memory, but you know Bryn, you know football, you’re a big fan, you have to understand that day not just for me but for everyone. It wasn’t about me an Steve Watkin scoring a goal. It was a combination of everything coming together.”

‘Never forget’

Bryn said: “I’ll never forget it and I was one of those packed into the stadium that day. So the free kick gets awarded. What’s the thought process there for you? Any question that anybody else is going to take this?”

Mickey said: “This is a true story. I took a free kick on the Thursday with a five yard run up and I’d hit it and it’s gone like a rocket. It didn’t hit the target. It’s still going around the universe now, but I thought ‘I’m gonna try the same process’, and I hit it as you well know, I hit it so well.

“Even when I look at it now I think, it’s like a rocket, you know. How did I get that much energy and power into that shot, and it’s just one of those things that it was going to be our day. It was a moment that it will live forever in my mind of course and everyone on the day. But I just think it meant so much more, the victory, you know. Not just the goal but the victory.

“It cemented Wrexham in the history of the FA Cup you know, and I sit here with you today and it just so fresh in my mind. I’m dying to look at that spot I took the free kick from. I want to go back on that pitch. Every time I come here I want to look to that spot and every time I see a free kick I wanna go down and take it.

“Yeah it’s something special that’ll never go away from me and it won’t go away from Wrexham football club. To eclipse that would be something special.”