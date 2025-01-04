Watch: Wrexham mark Phil Parkinson’s 1,000th game with late win over Peterborough

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson’s 1,000th game in football management ended in a 1-0 victory against Peterborough.

The deadlock was broken by veteran Steven Fletcher’s late header to seal three points.

The hosts started brightly and Tom O’Connor’s early low effort deflected wide before a Peterborough break ended with Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo claiming Chris Conn-Clarke’s effort from Cian Hayes’ cross before the half-hour.

Posh stopper Nicholas Bilokapic spared defender Emmanuel Fernandez’s blushes after slipping by claiming Ollie Palmer’s low shot while Paul Mullin’s 34th-minute free-kick flew just over.

After half-time, Matty James curled off target for the Dragons before Bilokapic kept out Jadel Katongo’s block from Mullin’s cross on the hour mark.

Bilokapic claimed Mullin’s effort from outside the box before two dipping shots from Seb Revan landed wide as Wrexham sought a winner.

Dragons substitute Mo Faal’s shot was blocked in the closing stages but Ollie Rathbone’s dangerous 87th-minute cross was nodded home expertly by substitute Fletcher for the clincher.

Just as I asked for – FLETCH RESPONDS!!! #Wrexham with another late goal from Fletcher!!! pic.twitter.com/vIbAWygGur — Wrexham AFC Tampa (@WrexhamAFCTampa) January 4, 2025

