Watch: Wrexham one match away from promotion glory after Yeovil victory

18 Apr 2023 2 minute read
Wrexham’s James Jones (centre) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game with team-mates Paul Mullin (right) and Anthony Forde (top) during the Vanarama National League match at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.

Paul Mullin scored his 45th goal of the season as Wrexham produced a second-half onslaught to beat Yeovil 3-0 and move closer to promotion from the National League.

Mullin struck 13 minutes from time after Anthony Forde and James Jones had netted against Yeovil, who were relegated as a result, to leave the Red Dragons four points clear of Notts County with two matches remaining.

In a first-half of few real chances, Yeovil’s Miguel Freckleton went wide from a Charlie Cooper corner while Andy Cannon fired wide from distance.

Wrexham keeper Ben Foster had to save from Matt Worthington as he ended a determined run with a shot, but the sides remained locked together at the break.

However, the Welsh outfit took the lead on the hour when Forde blasted them ahead to ease any nerves inside the Racecourse Ground.

Jones doubled their advantage with 18 minutes remaining and Mullin made it 3-0 five minutes later before Ben Tozer’s piledriver came back off the woodwork.

Mole
Mole
1 hour ago

dewch ymlaen Wrecsam!

1
