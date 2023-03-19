Watch: Wrexham players introduced to US TV audience at UFC 286

It was quite some Saturday for Wrexham’s players.

After scoring a hard fought 2-1 away victory at Bromley to take them three points clear at the top of the National League after Notts County could only manage a draw away at Barnet, the players were understandably in high spirits.

With Bromley’s ground only eight miles away from the O2 Arena in London, four of the squad – Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer, Jordan Davies and Rory Watson – were treated to a memorable night out at UFC 286 at the O2 thanks to Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney.

The biggest event in the UFC calendar it saw headliner British fighter Leon Edwards winning the first defence of his world welterweight title by majority decision in his trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman.

The lads

A number of stars including Hollywood leading lights Tom Holland, Anya Taylor Joy, Jason Statham, Jared Leto and Miles Teller, were in attendance for the UFC bill, which included rising Welsh UFC star Jack Shore make a winning start to life at featherweight as he earned a second-round submission over Finland’s Makwan Amirkhani.

Much to the delight of the watching audience back in the US, Wrexham’s players were also given their moment in the spotlight after being spotted in the crowd by the cameras from EPSN, who were covering the UFC event for a watching audience in the US.

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney tweeted out a clip of ‘the lads’ being introduced on TV.

The ESPN commentator said: “Players from the Wrexham Association Football Club are also with us here tonight.

“They had a game earlier today, beat Bromley 2 to 1 to extend their incredible run. They haven’t lost a game in over a month. They sit atop the National League standings and they are also the stars of the original documentary series Welcome To Wrexham. You can stream the entire first seriesnow won Hulu and the second season coming this fall on both FX and Hulu.”

Jordan Davies appeared to have had a top night – tweeting, ‘What a night at the @UFC. Thank you @RMcElhenney

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

