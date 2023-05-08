Watch: Wrexham players are living their absolute best lives in Las Vegas

If the makers of The Hangover series of movies fancy creating a fourth instalment they would do well to get their cameras down to Las Vegas asap.

There they will find a group of young footballers – and Ben Foster – living their absolute best lives thanks to the all-expenses trip to ‘Sin City’ laid on by Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as reward for finally escaping the National League.

From the moment they stepped off their flight the players have been afforded the VIP treatment wherever they’ve gone.

From dinner at the feted Spago restaurant, run by world-renowned chef Wolfgang Puck and nightclubs with Welcome Wrexham signs, to an invite to join legendary DJ Steve Aoki in his booth and a sumptuous feast at the world famous Bellagio, these are just a couple of the luxury treats the players have enjoyed.

Meditation retreat

Thankfully for the squad, the owners are picking up what could prove to be quite a sizeable tab for this four day lads’ getaway.

In an interview with GQ, star striker Paul Mullin outlined how he was both excited and fearful about the Vegas trip.

“It became something where if we won the League, we would have vacations. So we go to Vegas. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney sent us a complete itinerary. Part of me doesn’t want to go, I could end up dead! I would never go to Las Vegas of my own accord, so I’m looking forward to it,” said Mullin.

Luckily he and his teammates are having the time of their lives if the pics and videos from such hot spots as Hakkasan nightclub and the giant pool of the MGM Grand Hotel are any measure.

Even co-owner Rob McElhenney and wife Kaitlin Olson popped down to Vegas to check that the squad was still in one piece.

However, following a photo of Red Dragons’ midfielder Elliot Lee and 38-goal striker Paul Mullin with DJ and former Jersey Shore star Pauly D, co-owner Ryan Reynolds took to social media to joke that Wrexham’s next post-season trip would be vastly different.

“Next year, they’re going on a five day meditation retreat to in the Faroe Islands,” he wrote on Instagram, followed by the hashtag #WrexhamInVegas

The Gang Has A Pool Party 😎 pic.twitter.com/fGVJHRkdcn — RobRyanRed – Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) May 8, 2023

🤩🍻 Bright lights of Las Vegas, a @DeclanSwans singalong and Rob picking the brains of Mendy… what a time these lads are having! #WxmAFC 🎥 IG | melissabeckmua pic.twitter.com/ctamHHWBnX — RobRyanRed – Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) May 6, 2023

A man who’s played at a World Cup. Holds the record for the most saves in the Premier League. Out celebrating a National League title with Wrexham. What a man ! pic.twitter.com/69ONVSi27Q — George Randles (@georgerandles) May 6, 2023

🎶 𝐖𝐞’𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧, 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐮𝐥 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧 🎶 Lads greeted by a familiar chant walking into Omnia nightclub for Steve Aoki’s gig!#WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/dVdByE4Iff — RobRyanRed – Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) May 6, 2023

🍽 Nothing to see here, just the Bellagio putting on a special dinner – with Wrexham detailing! – for the squad… IG | Paul Mullin / Ollie Palmer pic.twitter.com/hp4IdCfOT7 — RobRyanRed – Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) May 6, 2023

"Aaron Hayden is magic, he wears a Deadpool mask…" 🤣 Great pic of @aaronh_5 on @brycehosannah Insta. Would love to know what Rob Mac, O'Connell and Tozer are looking at though!? Intense focus! #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/EQlnoUwKof — (C) Fearless In Devotion – Wrexham AFC pod & zine (@fearlessidzine) May 7, 2023

🎰 Win the National League – all expenses paid to Vegas. 😌 Win League 2 – get some zen in the Faroe Islands. The boss is keeping close tabs on his party animals! 📸 Ryan Reynolds (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/CyNQItVCPX — (C) Fearless In Devotion – Wrexham AFC pod & zine (@fearlessidzine) May 7, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

