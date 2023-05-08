Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Wrexham players are living their absolute best lives in Las Vegas

08 May 2023 4 minute read
Wrexham players with Rob McElhenney and wife Kaitlin Olson in Vegas (centre)

If the makers of The Hangover series of movies fancy creating a fourth instalment they would do well to get their cameras down to Las Vegas asap.

There they will find a group of young footballers – and Ben Foster – living their absolute best lives thanks to the all-expenses trip to ‘Sin City’ laid on by Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as reward for finally escaping the National League.

From the moment they stepped off their flight the players have been afforded the VIP treatment wherever they’ve gone.

From dinner at the feted Spago restaurant, run by world-renowned chef Wolfgang Puck and nightclubs with Welcome Wrexham signs, to an invite to join legendary DJ Steve Aoki in his booth and a sumptuous feast at the world famous Bellagio, these are just a couple of the luxury treats the players have enjoyed.

Meditation retreat

Thankfully for the squad, the owners are picking up what could prove to be quite a sizeable tab for this four day lads’ getaway.

In an interview with GQ, star striker Paul Mullin outlined how he was both excited and fearful about the Vegas trip.

“It became something where if we won the League, we would have vacations. So we go to Vegas. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney sent us a complete itinerary. Part of me doesn’t want to go, I could end up dead! I would never go to Las Vegas of my own accord, so I’m looking forward to it,” said Mullin.

Luckily he and his teammates are having the time of their lives if the pics and videos from such hot spots as Hakkasan nightclub and the giant pool of the MGM Grand Hotel are any measure.

Even co-owner Rob McElhenney and wife Kaitlin Olson popped down to Vegas to check that the squad was still in one piece.

However, following a photo of Red Dragons’ midfielder Elliot Lee and 38-goal striker Paul Mullin with DJ and former Jersey Shore star Pauly D, co-owner Ryan Reynolds took to social media to joke that Wrexham’s next post-season trip would be vastly different.

“Next year, they’re going on a five day meditation retreat to in the Faroe Islands,” he wrote on Instagram, followed by the hashtag #WrexhamInVegas

