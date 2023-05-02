Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Wrexham promotion bus parade LIVE

02 May 2023 1 minute read
Fans line the streets of Wrexham as the bus parade gets underway.

Watch the Wrexham promotion bus parade live here…

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stuart Stanton
Stuart Stanton
1 hour ago

Watch out….Newport County have got you in their sights……
Just a bit fed up that the County’s astonishing rise from way down the non-league depths and their struggle to play in Wales again is neglected. Editor- sort this request out

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.