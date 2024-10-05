Watch: Wrexham put four past Northampton in formidable display

James McClean’s double helped promotion-chasing Wrexham return to winning ways with a 4-1 victory against struggling Northampton.

McClean’s early finish and Jack Marriott’s strike sandwiched Cameron McGeehan’s equaliser before half-time, with Elliot Lee and McClean putting the result beyond doubt after the break.

McClean nodded the hosts ahead inside nine minutes after meeting Ryan Barnett’s dangerous right-wing cross.

Northampton drew level when McGeehan slotted home before the half-hour after the Dragons failed to clear a corner.

Wrexham’s sublime counter-attack ended with them reclaiming the lead as Barnett found McClean, who cut back to Marriott for the hosts’ second as half-time approached.

Arthur Okonkwo’s low diving save denied Tyler Roberts after the break but Wrexham’s third came shortly after when Barnett’s floated delivery found Lee who nodded home from close range.

Barnett completed a hat-trick of assists when McClean emphatically volleyed home his cross on 67 minutes for Wrexham’s fourth goal.

Northampton’s Sam Hoskins raced through but wasted a chance to reduce the deficit by blasting well over as full-time approached.

James McClean

James McClean walks on Welsh and Irish water. Fact.pic.twitter.com/0gRzfufD4A — Fearless In Devotion- WREXHAM AFC podcast (@fearlessidzine) October 5, 2024

Jack Marriott

All about the JMs today. James McClean then Jack Marriott pic.twitter.com/PlIU5fVS3O — Fearless In Devotion- WREXHAM AFC podcast (@fearlessidzine) October 5, 2024

Elliott Lee

The White Pelé™️pic.twitter.com/pUoBLxoRhg — Fearless In Devotion- WREXHAM AFC podcast (@fearlessidzine) October 5, 2024

James McClean

