Watch: Wrexham score three times in first-half added time to stun Barrow

Wrexham scored three times in first-half stoppage time as they came from behind to beat Barrow 4-1, with Steven Fletcher hitting a hat-trick.

Kian Spence put Barrow ahead in the first minute before Fletcher’s brace and Paul Mullin’s free-kick, all in 14 minutes of time added on at the end of the first half, gave Wrexham the advantage at the break.

Fletcher completed his hat-trick in the second half.

Barrow took the lead after just 33 seconds when Spence tapped home Elliot Newby’s cross.

Play was stopped for 10 minutes as Barrow’s David Worrall was taken off on a stretcher after a clash of heads.

Fletcher levelled nine minutes into first-half stoppage time by finishing off a slick move.

Paul Farman then could not keep out Mullin’s sublime free-kick before Fletcher nodded home from James McClean’s corner.

After half-time play was halted for six minutes when Barrow’s Luca Stephenson left the pitch on a stretcher after another clash of heads.

Fletcher completed his hat-trick with a pinpoint header from Anthony Forde’s cross.

Farman denied Elliot Lee and Forde before full-time, while Barrow’s Dean Campbell hit a post.

