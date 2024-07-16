Watch: Wrexham unveil dragon inspired new home shirt
The sleeping dragon has awoken.
That was the the theme of today’s Wrexham kit launch.
A video filmed in the Welsh countryside shows the new shirt, which has been given a noticeable makeover from last season’s kit.
The shirt, which is now available to pre-order, will be worn in Wrexham’s first season back in League One since 2005, after historic back-to-back promotions.
The red, Macron home shirt – featuring front-of-shirt sponsor, United Airlines, and sleeve sponsor, HP – boasts embossed dragon scales and Y Ddraig Goch within the design.
The shirt also features a full white retro collar – offering a throwback to older Wrexham shirts, as Wrexham AFC approaches the 160th anniversary of the club’s foundation.
The Red Dragon, our 2024/25 home shirt, is available to pre-order online now.
🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/gERlZCvrZE
— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) July 16, 2024
The Wrexham website stated: ‘Macron’s Eco Fabric is their eco-sustainable thread, made with a 100% PET recycled polyester and certified by Global Recycle Standard. For every shirt produced, 13 0.5 litre bottles are recycled.
‘Consistent across all of our 2024/25 shirts, it also includes a tribute to the 266 victims of the Gresford Colliery Disaster ahead of the 90th anniversary of the disaster on September 22, 1934 – with ‘266’ and a miner’s wheel on the nape.
‘The shirt is available to pre-order via shop.wrexhamafc.co.uk, costing £60 for adults (5XL-M), £50 for juniors (S-3XS) and £40.00 for sizes 3-6m to 1-2y.
The Red Dragon home shirts are available to pre-order HERE
The finer details 🤌
🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/5vvQD45IYN
— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) July 16, 2024
