Watch: Wrexham’s co-owners spread the love on US TV

When Rob McElhenney was confirmed as a guest host on one of the most popular talk shows on US TV, the Jimmy Kimmel Show, you just knew that Wrexham AFC would play a prominent role.

And when Ryan Reynolds was booked as a guest on last night’s show in America, you were guaranteed there would be lots of chat about how the dynamic duo met, ended up buying and subsequently fell head over heels in love with the football club.

So it proved. With a pair of Wrexham baseball caps perched on the edge of a desk, the pair did a brilliant job of spreading the love for the football club to the watching millions ahead of the airing of the Welcome To Wrexham TV show on both sides of the Atlantic later this month.

They discussed the first time they met, going into business together, buying Wrexham, and the anxiety that football brings.

Watch and enjoy.

The Wrexham plugging didn’t start last night, however. On Monday evening’s show, they went live to Mac’s Tavern, the pub that Rob McElhenney owns in Philadelphia and one of the staff behind the bar was shown wearing a Wrexham away shirt.

Who ever thought Ifor Williams Trailers would be going global!

