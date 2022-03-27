Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Wrexham’s fan’s brilliant reaction to team’s winning goal

27 Mar 2022 4 minutes Read
Tony Merola doesn’t hold back as Wrexham come back to win 6-5

Football was most definitely the beautiful game for Wrexham supporters on Saturday. Well, by the end of the game that is.

However, at 5-2 down after 63 minutes against Dover Athletic, the team bottom of the National League, it was agony not ecstasy those supporters were feeling.

Just ask US-based Wrexham fan Tony Merola who was following the game from his home in Texas. When his beloved team’s sixth goal flew in he couldn’t contain himself.

Little did he know that his wife Colleen, was recording his brilliant reaction to the winning goal which perfectly encapsulates the joy of a last minute goal to win a nerve-shredding game of football.

Merola, 46, who played for the club in the early 90s before starting his coaching career back at the Racecourse ground, has carved out a successful career as a football coach in the States where he has lived since 2014.

Currently the UEFA A license and UEFA Elite Youth qualified coach leads a busy life as head coach at Boswell High school, head coach at semi pro NPSL team Fort Worth Vaqueros and Academy Director for Dallas Surf.

Rollercoaster

Now married to a Texan, with a little girl called Charlie Rose, the Wrexham fan almost missed the climactic end to the astonishing game against Dover Athletic.

“We were due to go for lunch – it’s a six hour time difference in Texas – and I said to the wife, ‘Give me five more minutes as if we score again it’s game on’. The rest is history now.

“It was a weird feeling as even at 5-2 I thought if we could score within five minutes it could give us momentum, and that’s what happened,” he said. “t was some game and gives us a slight chance of automatic promotion still.”

Experiencing the same sort of emotional rollercoaster were the club’s owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who took to social media to express their exhausted feelings after the win.

Tony admits he was “a little sceptical at first” when he heard the pair were to buy the club but quickly came on board with the dynamic duo’s plans for the club.

“After listening to them talk naturally about our club and their vision I knew the sleeping giant was about to awake, not just back home but on a global basis,” he said. “Hopefully one day we’ll see a Wrexham FC America Academy here on the US.”

As for the club’s chances of finally escaping the National League, the Wrexham-born Welshman is quietly confident.

Yes, we’re 100% getting out of this league this year. We’ll need (league leaders) Stockport to slip up and we’ll be right there behind them, but if it’s the playoffs then we’ll do it that way as no one will want to play us. With the following we have, they’ll be our 12th man for sure.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.