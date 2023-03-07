Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Wrexham’s foursome performance at Dagenham & Redbridge

07 Mar 2023 2 minute read
Wrexham recorded a convincing 4-0 away victory at Dagenham & Redbridge (Credit: Wrexham AFC)

An Ollie Palmer double helped Wrexham go four points clear at the top of the National League with a 4-0 win at Dagenham.

The visitors took the lead just six minutes in when Palmer tucked the ball home from Eoghan O’Connell’s cross.

Jay Bird nearly levelled after a good cross from Inih Effiong, but his effort went wide before James Jones’ powerful shot smashed a post.

Wrexham extended their lead six minutes before the break through a Jordan Tunnicliffe header and Palmer then got his second with a goal four minutes into the second half.

A good pass from Elliott Lee saw Jacob Mendy slot the ball home for a fourth in the 68th minute.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.