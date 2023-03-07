Watch: Wrexham’s foursome performance at Dagenham & Redbridge

An Ollie Palmer double helped Wrexham go four points clear at the top of the National League with a 4-0 win at Dagenham.

The visitors took the lead just six minutes in when Palmer tucked the ball home from Eoghan O’Connell’s cross.

Jay Bird nearly levelled after a good cross from Inih Effiong, but his effort went wide before James Jones’ powerful shot smashed a post.

Wrexham extended their lead six minutes before the break through a Jordan Tunnicliffe header and Palmer then got his second with a goal four minutes into the second half.

A good pass from Elliott Lee saw Jacob Mendy slot the ball home for a fourth in the 68th minute.

Tunni with the second. This could be anything. No let up lads. #KTF pic.twitter.com/FrAeEZFPVi — Spirit of ‘78 (@78Spirit) March 7, 2023

It’s that man Ollllllllie again. pic.twitter.com/hsoO4Lkd2m — Spirit of ‘78 (@78Spirit) March 7, 2023

Mendy with the 4th. 20 mins left. No let up lads. pic.twitter.com/gbsdVOWKTv — Spirit of ‘78 (@78Spirit) March 7, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

