Watch: Wrexham’s foursome performance at Dagenham & Redbridge
An Ollie Palmer double helped Wrexham go four points clear at the top of the National League with a 4-0 win at Dagenham.
The visitors took the lead just six minutes in when Palmer tucked the ball home from Eoghan O’Connell’s cross.
Jay Bird nearly levelled after a good cross from Inih Effiong, but his effort went wide before James Jones’ powerful shot smashed a post.
Wrexham extended their lead six minutes before the break through a Jordan Tunnicliffe header and Palmer then got his second with a goal four minutes into the second half.
A good pass from Elliott Lee saw Jacob Mendy slot the ball home for a fourth in the 68th minute.
Olllllllie you beauty. pic.twitter.com/m51pnTYnnB
— Spirit of ‘78 (@78Spirit) March 7, 2023
Tunni with the second. This could be anything. No let up lads. #KTF pic.twitter.com/FrAeEZFPVi
— Spirit of ‘78 (@78Spirit) March 7, 2023
It’s that man Ollllllllie again. pic.twitter.com/hsoO4Lkd2m
— Spirit of ‘78 (@78Spirit) March 7, 2023
Mendy with the 4th. 20 mins left. No let up lads. pic.twitter.com/gbsdVOWKTv
— Spirit of ‘78 (@78Spirit) March 7, 2023
