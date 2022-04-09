Watch: Wrexham’s last minute winner and hilarious pitch invader

You can only imagine the agony and ecstasy of being a Wrexham fan these days.

To say they leave it late to score winning goals would be something of an understatement. Yet again today, they set their fans nerves on edge by notching up a 3-2 victory against Eastleigh, with the winner a penalty by super striker Paul Mullin in the 95th minute sending the crowd at the Racecourse into raptures.

When the forthcoming Welcome To Wrexham show airs it’s certain to contain more dramatic moments than the whole of Meryl Streep’s multi-Oscar winning career.

You can tell the effect these goals in added on time are having on everyone associated with the club, especially when the official Wrexham AFC Twitter account posts the following:

Eastleigh took the lead twice in the game through Danny Whitehall but two second-half goals from Mullin rescued three points for the Red Dragons.

Whitehall put the Spitfires in front 26 minutes in, flicking home a low corner but Aaron Hayden quickly provided a response for Wrexham, heading in the equaliser just two minutes later.

The Spitfires retook the lead in the 65th minute when Ronan Silva’s shot hit a post, and Whitehall was able to smash home the rebound to earn his second of the game.

Stag do

Mullin levelled the scores for Wrexham in the 78th minute before Eastleigh conceded a penalty in the final minutes of stoppage time, with Wrexham’s top-scorer stepping up to score from the spot.

There were particularly joyous – and hilarious scenes – when Mullin slotted away the penalty, with one as yet unidentified supporter who was said to be on his stag do invading the pitch in full kit to celebrate with the players.

(Caution: strong language)

The all important moment. What a player this man is 🚀 pic.twitter.com/j0t3fr0gsW — RobRyanRed – Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) April 9, 2022

Showing the sort of turn of pace of Gareth Bale and sidesteps of Louis Rees-Zammit he evaded several despairing lunges from the stewards, finally being felled by a cynical red card challenge from one member of the groundstaff.

Still, it was all lighthearted fun as the pitch invader was dragged off amidst cheers from fans.

And I’d bet anything that scene makes the cut in the forthcoming TV series.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

