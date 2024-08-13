Watch: Wrexham’s Turf pub has had an impressive makeover

It’s the pub that has become a household name and made a star of its landlord Wayne Jones – and now The Turf pub has had a makeover fit for its ever growing worldwide status.

Since the Welcome To Wrexham docuseries launched three season’s ago, the pub has been front and centre as one of the stars of the show.

Visitors from across the globe have flocked to the pub to see for themselves what it’s like inside the iconic old pub.

Now, visitors will be able to witness the refurbished interior complete with brand new Turf and Wrexham AFC branded furniture and there’s even personalised chairs for owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as well as club director Humphrey Ker.

Kitted out by local company Carlick Contract Furniture, who worked in tandem with landlord Wayne to refresh the furniture, it looks fantastic inside the pub.

Carlick’s national sales manager Simon Brennan posted on Facebook and wrote:

“As an ‘occasional’ (🍻🍻🍻) drinker in The Turf , I got chatting to Wayne Jones who was keen to refresh the furniture – as it didn’t quite keep up with the speed of Wrexham AFC ‘s progress or match the warmth of welcome visitors to Wrecsam / The Turf receive!

“With a little help from my team at Carlick Contract Furniture we worked with Wayne to sprinkle some magic 🪄 🪑

“This is the result 🤩”

The Turf has a long and rich history to befit its status as Wrexham’s most famous watering hole.

Historians believe that the establishment, originally known as the ‘Turf Tavern’ was built sometime between 1840 and 1844

It proudly holds the title of being the only pub in the entire United Kingdom that can brag about being built right inside a football club’s grounds.

And if that wasn’t enough it also holds the title of the oldest public house at any sports stadium worldwide.

