Watch: Young Welsh football star turns Mo Salah inside out

This was the moment Welsh youngster Charlie Savage showed why he’s so highly rated at Manchester United – demonstrating a lovely piece of skill to bamboozle one of the Premier League’s greatest players, Mo Salah.

Playing for United in a 4-0 thumping of Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in Thailand, Charlie thrilled fans and his dad Robbie, with a sublime drag back and turn to send Salah the wrong way.

His father posted the clip from the game on Twitter, writing: ‘Love to see it 🔥 @charliesavage84, confident and brave on edge of your own box against the best player in premier league ❤️ Mo Salah’

The 19-year-old has been training with the first team squad and has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United.

He will remain at Old Trafford until at least June 2025, with the option to extend the contract for another year.

After joining the academy at the age of nine, Savage made his senior debut in December against Young Boys at Old Trafford.

The teenager has represented Wales at Under-17 and Under-19 level and last season made 23 starts for United’s Under-18s and 19 appearances for the Under-23 side.

Savage said on Twitter: “Great way to end an amazing season.

“Delighted to sign a long-term contract with this special club.

“Thank you to my family for their support, without them it would never have been possible.

“Time for a short break before going again.”

Robbie Savage also started his career as a youth player with Manchester United before joining Crewe Alexandra when released by the Old Trafford club.

The combative midfielder became a regular for Leicester City in the late 1990s and early 2000s and performed a similar role for Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers.

He was capped 39 times by Wales after making his senior international debut in 1995 against Albania while at Crewe.

