Watch: Youngster reduced to tears when he discovers he’s going to the World Cup

When Neil Griffiths booked a trip to Qatar to watch Wales at the World Cup, he conveniently forgot to tell his 11-year-old son Cai.

However, he had a very good reason. He was planning to make a memory his football mad lad would remember forever.

He was going to surprise him with the best present ever.

When Neil ordered his son the new Panini World Cup album, he slipped a note inside informing him he was going to the World Cup.

The youngster’s reaction is absolutely wonderful and we can safely say this is one of the best things we have ever seen.

Massive hug

In the video, Cai can be seen with a box containing his Panini package, when he opens it up and spots the note, he can’t quite believe it. Laughter quickly turns to tears, as he repeats the words, ‘Really? Really?’

When his dad confirms its real, Cai gets up to give him a massive hug.

Neil wrote on Twitter: “We hid a note telling him we were taking him to watch Wales in Qatar in his Panini sticker book. His reaction was priceless and I’ll never forget it.”

In a post on Facebook, he added: “I don’t care if it costs more than I really have to spend

“I actually don’t care if Wales don’t win a match whilst we’re there.

“Getting to have moments like this, and spend 10 days in Qatar with Cai supporting Wales at a World Cup is priceless.

“I’m glad he was appreciative and got as emotional as me!”

We hid a note telling him we were taking him to watch @FAWales in Qatar in his @OfficialPanini sticker book. His reaction was priceless and I’ll never forget it x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/HX4VBZFb8j — Neil Griffiths (@N_Griffiths9) September 18, 2022

