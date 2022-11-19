Wayne Pivac says that Wales need to rip it up and start again

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has fronted up to his team’s unexpected loss to Georgia by saying that he and his squad now have to “pull this game apart, learn very very quickly and make sure we get the result against Australia that we now need.”

Speaking immediately after the 13-12 loss to Georgia, who recorded their first ever victory over Wales, Pivac told Prime Video: “We’ve been in the changing room talking as a group and obviously we are very disappointed, it’s not the result that anybody wanted.

“Certainly we have talked around seven days is a long time in rugby.

“We put ourselves in this position and now we need to fight to get ourselves out of it.”

Collisions

Appraising his side’s performance, Pivac said: “We started the game reasonably well in terms of creating opportunities in that first half and we should have gone ahead by one or two tries in the half but it wasn’t to be.

“I think we turned the ball over in the opposition’s 22 which we talked about at half-time, we wanted to build phases and build pressure and I think we threw a couple of opportunities away in the first half.

“We have to look at why we go in to a fixture like this after last weeks performance, which was full of grit and determination.

“We didn’t win as many collisions today so we need to look at that, we will look at the working week and if there is anything we can do differently. It’ll all get torn to bits.

“I think the boys acquitted themselves really well, all the right things have been spoken about, we were looking for a bigger performance than we got.

“Clearly at half-time we felt that we threw a couple of opportunities away, but that we were still in control of the game. In the second half Georgia had a lot more possession and territory that went their way, so we have to look at the reasons for that.

“We are a team – everybody has a part to play. As coaches you always look at your own performance first and we go from there.

“We’ve got ourselves in this position and we need to get ourselves out, seven days is a long time in rugby and we need to make these seven days count and we need to come out with a much better performance next week.”

