Wayne Pivac under pressure as Wales lose against Italy for the first time at home

Wales have lost against Italy for the first time ever at home, in Italy’s first win in the Six Nations since 2015.

The result will put coach Wayne Pivac under huge pressure as Wales followed up a Six Nations Championship last year with a run of matches where a wooden spoon was only narrowly avoided by bonus points.

Edoardo Padovani touched down in the last minute of the game after a break by Ange Capuozzo to snatch an unexpected win after Wales had struggled all match to make headway.

Wales looked to be clear after a try by Josh Adams on 69 minutes but despite Wyn Jones later crossing the whitewash, his attempt was deemed to have been held up.

It was Italy that had been under pressure going into the match with some suggestion that they should make way for another European team such as Georgia. But Wales struggled to make headway in attack through the game, giving away a string on penalties under pressure.

Man of the Match Josh Adams gave Ange Capuozzo his medal following the defeat.

Adams yn class fan hyn chwarae teg. pic.twitter.com/KH3dGhO0Kr — Heð Gwynfor (@heddgwynfor) March 19, 2022

It was a 150th cap and a 100th cap to forget for Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar respectively.

Italy had taken an early lead with two penalties before Wales went in front through Owen Watkin try.

But the visitors again nudged back in front with another brace of penalties by Paolo Garbisi and Eduardo Padovani.

Dewi Lake crosses after a driving maul to edge Wales in front again before a fifth Italian penalty gives Italy a 15-14 lead.

Wales seemed to be in the clear after a Josh Adams try, and with two minutes left on the clock had Italy pinned in their own half before a stunning Ange Capuozzo breakaway lead to the final try.

Welsh fans took to social media after the game to demand that Wayne Pivac walk after Wales won only one of their five games in the championship.

Surely this has to be Wayne Pivac’s Fiji moment. Well played Italy, deserved the win. #WALvITA — Robert John Martin (@AdarDyn) March 19, 2022

This is laughable. If this isn’t the end of Wayne Pivac, I don’t know what it takes. This is Wales of 1990s bad – and it’s all down to him. We’ve just lost to Italy. — Gareth Davies (@GD10) March 19, 2022

Wayne Pivac in half hour pic.twitter.com/q0wUNebQTy — Alun Saunders 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@alunsaunders) March 19, 2022

