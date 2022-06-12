‘We don’t care about England’: Welshman’s hilarious call to football phone in

Every Welsh sports fan will be familiar with that rather exasperating moment where the discussion about the national team inevitably veers into a discussion about England, especially on the pan-UK media.

One Wales football follower however had enough when the same thing happened after Wales qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, and made his feelings felt in a hilarious call to the BBC’s 606 Football podcast.

Identified only as Reuben, the fan shredded the idea that England were a major footballing power or that Wales were particularly fixated on meeting them at the World Cup finals.

Absolutely electric stuff, this! Reuben deserves an all-expenses paid trip to Qatar at this point. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/u1T1orm1pw — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦 (@OwsWills) June 12, 2022

A full transcript of the exchange is below:

Reuben: “I’m feeling fantastic. I get to see, with my sons, Wales play the World Cup finals – something I never thought I’d do.

“My father saw it when he was a 10-year-old boy so I think it’s it’s a magic moment.

“But we don’t care about England. We don’t care that England’s in our group. England are a small, minor footballing nation that happens to be next door.

“Haven’t won anything for years and years and years. So irrelevant. Doesn’t matter about England.

“So, immediately going to talk about England when Wales gets through. No interest to us, doesn’t matter.”

Host Chris Sutton: “Because of the group thing, Reuben.”

Reuben: “It doesn’t matter. It’s just an easy win for us. We could just chalk it up. That’s one in the bag.”

Chris: “You’re not being serious, Reuben.”

Reuben: “Yeah, why not? Why not?”

Chris: “Well, how many Welsh players would get in the England team? Honestly, let’s you know, let’s have a good football debate – how many Welsh players were getting the England team?”

Reuben: “What have England won?”

Chris: “Er, the World Cup.”

Reuben: “When?”

Chris: “1966.”

Reuben: “Long time ago. How many of the current England players were born when England won the World Cup? None of them. Doesn’t matter, does it? Past glories mean nothing. You can only play what’s in front of you.

“No one gave us a chance to win tonight. did.”

Chris: “Um, I think a lot of people did. Yeah, no, you sound a tad paranoid. I think a lot of people did give Wales a chance of winning tonight. I thought I thought Wales was slightly fortunate.”

Reuben: “We had some lucky moments. I grant you that we had some lucky moments. But you can only score where you can score, you can only play what’s in front of you. And that’s all that matters at the end of the day.”

You can listen to the entire exchange at 48 minutes 30 seconds here:

