Welcome To Wrexham is shortlisted for six Emmy Awards

Welcome To Wrexham – the docuseries that put the Welsh town on the global map has been shortlisted for six Emmy Awards.

The Emmy Awards, or Emmys, are the industry leading awards for artistic and technical merit for the American and international television industry.

The series was nominated in the following categories:

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program

The news of the nominations were greeted with an emotional message from the Wrexham co-owners, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who each posted the following on social media.

It was recently confirmed that a second season of Welcome To Wrexham will be coming to Disney+ later this year.

The series documents the progress of Wrexham AFC after being taken over by the Hollywood stars almost three years ago.

The pair have been widely praised for their investment and involvement in the club, raising the profile of the city and promoting Welsh language and culture.

The arrival of season two was announced by Disney with the US corporation promising that it would be “wild”.

Hooked

Their takeover of the club in September 2020 was considered by many to be a publicity stunt, though they have been praised for engaging with players and supporters alike.

They have made multiple donations to the club and community, including over £1,000 for youth football club kits and £10,000 to support a Wrexham player following the death of his baby.

Reynolds also sent a personal message to a young fan who had been diagnosed with cancer.

Welcome To Wrexham won the 2022 Critics Choice Documentary Award for best sports documentary, and the pair have even been honoured by the Welsh Government for their efforts.

Deadpool star Reynolds has said it is “troubling” how “hooked” he is on football, after watching his team succeed.

Speaking to BT Sport earlier this year the actor said the drama of the British game was “unlike anything you’ve ever seen in a damn movie”.

He added: “I’m really protective of Wrexham now.

“When somebody asks the question ‘why Wrexham?’ the veins in my neck start to pop out a little bit.”

