Welcome to Wrexham TV series gets August release date

FX has announced the premiere date for Welcome of Wrexham, the much-anticipated series which follows the fortunes of Wrexham Football Club following its purchase by superstar owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds,

The docuseries will premiere on Wednesday, August 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX in America with the first two episodes running back-to back.

Broadcast details for the series on Disney+ in the UK are yet to be confirmed.

Filming is still ongoing as the Dragons face a nail-biting end to the season with a return to the football league for the first time since 2008 in their sights.

Trailer

The first trailer for the Welcome To Wrexham series was unveiled last October and was as hilarious as you would expect, featuring a Danny DeVito lookalike turning up at the Turf pub in the town.

Filmed when Rob and Ryan visited the club for the first time, the trailer shows a spoof It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia cast sat in the hostelry situated next to Wrexham’s Racecourse ground, being watched by the actual cast of Rob McElhenny’s hit comedy at their pub in Philadelphia.

Changing the name of the comedy from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia to It’s Never Sunny In Wrexham, the trailer also features Rob and Ryan putting in a trademark comedic turn.

TV bosses have already commissioned a second series which will chart the club’s fortunes next season

The team was purchased by Reynolds and McElhenney via their RR McReynolds Company LLC banner in November 2020 and they were officially named the owners of the club in February 2021.

The pair have no experience in running a football team or any experience in the sport at all and have never worked together before, but have won over the hearts and minds of Wrexham fans and people across Wales with a serious of hilarious PR stunts and their obvious commitment to the club.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

