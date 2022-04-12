Welsh ace becomes only second amateur to qualify for snooker World Championship

The 30-year-old from Neath sealed a 10-8 win to give himself the chance to emulate James Cahill, who famously beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in the first round in 2019.White has made the main draw on three previous occasions, including reaching the quarter-finals on his debut in 2013, but fell off the tour in 2020 after a sudden loss of form.

Having negotiated four rounds of qualifying White has now guaranteed his return to the professional tour next season, and he admitted: “It means so much to me.

Issues

“I have been working so hard and I feel I deserve this. I have had issues away from the table but that is behind me now and I have good people around me.”

Former finalist Ding Junhui will also return to the Crucible after recovering a 7-4 deficit to beat David Lilley 10-7, while former UK champion Stephen Maguire beat Zhou Yuelong by the same score.

Other winners on the first of two nights of final qualifying included Jamie Jones, Scott Donaldson and Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, who beat Matthew Selt 10-7.