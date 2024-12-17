Welsh ace Williams leads the way in the URC

Simon Thomas

Teddy Williams is having a season to remember and is thoroughly enjoying himself in the process.

The Cardiff Rugby second row has been one of the stand-out performers during the opening seven rounds of the BKT URC, as his impressive stats confirm.

He has made more tackles and won more lineouts than any other player in the competition, while he’s been on the field for more minutes than any other forward.

Captain

His excellent form saw him earn a deserved call-up to the Wales squad for the autumn internationals and he’s recently had the honour of captaining Cardiff for the first time, at the ripe old age of 24.

He has started all nine of their matches in the BKT URC and EPCR Challenge Cup this term and has been on the field for 682 minutes out of a possible 720.

It really has been some shift, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I have enjoyed this season. It’s been nice to play week-in, week-out and I just want to keep improving and keep getting better,” he said.

The athletic Williams has developed into a real lineout technician, as demonstrated by him topping the tally of takes in the league this season, with his 40 successful leaps putting him ahead of Leinster back rower Max Deegan (37) and Ospreys lock Adam Beard (35).

Tackles

When it comes to tackles made, he is well clear on 123, with club colleague Alun Lawrence second on 105, followed by Dragons hooker Brodie Coghlan (99), Glasgow flanker Rory Darge (98) and fellow Arms Park lock Josh McInally (91).

In addition, he has put in a further 24 tackles over the last couple of weeks in the Challenge Cup ties against French club Lyon and South African side Toyota Cheetahs.

“I pride myself on my work-rate and I always try to be like an extra back rower really in terms of how many involvements I have in the game, to try and take some pressure off them,” he says.

The 6ft 6ins, 18st 6lbs Williams is one of the most mobile second rows in the business and acknowledges there is a balance to be struck between adding more bulk, while not having a negative impact on his strengths around the park.

“I am probably not the biggest naturally, so for me it’s always about trying to put on more muscle mass,” he said.

“That’s definitely a focus. It will probably always be my goal for the rest of my career, to be honest.

“But I have to make sure it’s not to the detriment of my other qualities, which would be my fitness and my contribution around the field.”

As for his first taste of captaincy, against Lyon out in France, he says: “It was a pretty cool experience for me.

“I just looked to lead by my actions. I didn’t want to try and change too much from how I normally play.”

International debut

On the international front, Williams made his Wales debut as a replacement against South Africa in August 2023 and added a second cap during an eye-catching showing off the bench in this year’s Six Nations clash with Scotland.

Having been somewhat surprisingly omitted from the original squad for the recent autumn Tests, he was then called up as a replacement for the injured Ben Carter, but didn’t get on the field.

Cardiff forwards coach Corniel van Zyl feels he has returned to regional duties even more motivated.

“I think the disappointment of not being selected for Wales initially was a little bit of a drive for him to just go to the next level,” said the former Italy lock.

“He has come back with a great attitude and just wants to get better.

“Teddy is really working hard on his game, not only on the field, but off the pitch. His work ethic is at the top level, which is just what you need, and he’s a smart player.

“I think he’s got all the qualities to become a real Cardiff legend.”

Adding his thoughts, head coach Matt Sherratt said: “Teddy is very diligent and he’s massively driven.

“He’s really good around his lineout stuff and he’s also got very good at understanding the game.”

It’s back to BKT URC action now for the tireless Williams, with a Boxing Day clash against the Dragons at Rodney Parade to be followed by an Arms Park showdown with the Ospreys on New Year’s Day. He is anticipating a couple of titanic tussles.

“The nature of the league is that most games are close and it sort of goes down to the last five to ten minutes and whether you can get on the right end of the scoreboard just in those crucial moments,” he said.

“When you look at the Dragons, they are bottom of the league, but a number of their games could have been wins.”

