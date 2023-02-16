Welsh amateur stuns world number 5 Judd Trump at Welsh Open

Neath Amateur Daniel Wells pulled off a shock victory over world number five Judd Trump to reach the last 16 of the Betvictor Welsh Open in Llandudno.

Wells – who dropped out of the professional ranks in 2021 and went to work for his mum’s cleaning business – recovered from 2-0 down against Masters champion Trump to win the next four frames which included a break of 101.

“To beat a top player on TV is a massive steppingstone for me,” Wells said on the World Snooker Tour website.

“When I was off the tour and cleaning toilets, no one was paying my bills. It was a shock to me, I realised I have to be more gritty and not give other players too much respect.

“They are all human and if you put anyone under enough pressure they will crack. Hopefully I can go further, I am not finished in this tournament yet.”

Welshman Wells will play again in Thursday’s late session at Venue Cymru, where he will take on Shaun Murphy who chalked up two centuries in his 4-2 success over Anthony McGill.

Elsewhere in the afternoon session, Hossein Vafaei edged out Barry Hawkins in a final-frame decider while Jack Lisowski advanced to the last 16 with a 4-2 win over David Lilley.

Belgian Luca Brecel beat Cao Yupeng 4-1, while Northern Irishman Mark Allen made four half-century breaks as he saw off Andy Hicks by the same scoreline.

