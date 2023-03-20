Welsh attendance record to be broken by Wrexham women’s team

The record for most spectators at a women’s domestic football match in Wales looks set to be smashed.

More than 6,000 tickets have now been sold for the football match between Wrexham women’s team and Connah’s Quay women this weekend.

The game, which will be held at the Racecourse Ground will break the record for the most tickets sold for any domestic game under the control of the Football Association of Wales – men’s or women’s.

6,071 tickets had been sold by Monday, with the club announcing that more had been released.

The club’s co-owner, Ryan Reynolds, has drawn attention to the game on Twitter, as the club has also reduced the price of tickets to £1.

Sunday, March 26th. Let’s fill The Racecourse Ground and celebrate @WrexhamAFCWomen on their historic run. I can’t wait to see them in full flight. ⚔️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ⚔️ https://t.co/63g7tVr7Dc — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2023

The attendance will surpass the previous record of 5,175 who watched the match between Cardiff and Abergavenny earlier in the season.

This will be the last game of the season for the Wrexham team, who have already won the North Division championship, with Connah’s Quay in second place.

The team will lift the trophy following the game, as they prepare for promotion to the Premier Division next season, which is the top tier of women’s football in Wales.

The club announced in February that the team would turn partially professional next season.

The game will be played at 2pm on Sunday.

