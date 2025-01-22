Welsh darts star Robert Owen receives hero’s welcome back at work

Robert ‘Stack Attack’ Owen, the Welsh darts sensation and part-time Iceland delivery driver was welcomed back to work with a new uniform and personalised delivery van, following his remarkable performance at the World Darts Championship.

Robert Owen, 40, food delivery driver and member of The Food Warehouse Bridgend store team, was greeted by colleagues and fans alike, as he arrived for one of his first shifts back since his darting heroics.

Robert lit up the world stage after an incredible match against Ricky Evans. The victory saw Owen secure his PDC tour card for 2025 and booked him a place in the last 16, where a back-and-forth match against Callan Rydz saw the Welshman get knocked out.

The supermarket giant welcomed Robert back by surprising him with an official Iceland darts shirt as part of his new uniform and a celebratory cake. To top it off, the retailer decked out the Bridgend store with special congratulatory banners to mark the occasion.

Not only this but Robert’s Iceland delivery van received an upgraded wrap in celebration of his most recent darts achievement. The newly wrapped van features a giant darts board alongside gold messaging which states ‘Proudly celebrating the ice cool Robert Owen’.

Richard Walker, Executive Chairman of Iceland Foods said: “After Robert’s incredible performance at the World Darts Championship, we knew we had to celebrate his homecoming and what better way than to get him a new bespoke uniform and a van to match.

“He’s a true inspiration to our team and we can’t wait for fans to see him next, whether that will be on the oche or knocking on doors with their weekly shops.”

Robert’s remarkable achievements in the world of darts includes winning a PDC Challenge Tour event, the England Classic in 2022, and reaching the semi-finals at the 2018 UK Open.

Whilst his on-stage success continues, Robert has remained dedicated to his part-time role as a delivery driver at Iceland and The Food Warehouse.

Robert said: “What a homecoming! I love my job at Iceland and I’m going to love it even more with a special uniform and new livery on the delivery van. Even if I win the world title one day, I wouldn’t give the job up. It’s about the people and the team, and I enjoy the balance it brings.”

