Welsh debutant advances to the second round of snooker’s World Championship

Jackson Page is through to the second round of Snooker’s World Championship after beating Barry Hawkins 10-7.

The 20-year-old from Ebbw Val, who is making his first appearance in the competition, got off to a confident start as he quickly moved into a 3-0 lead.

He hit a break of 128 to help him move 9-7 clear in a decisive moment and sealed the game in the next frame.

Mark Williams will resume his first-round match against Michael White 7-1 up while Anthony McGill holds a 6-3 lead over Liam Highfield and Zhao Xintong beat Jamie Clarke from Llanelli 10-2.

Earlier in the day Ronnie O’Sullivan came back from 3-0 down to beat David Gilbert 10-5.

The world number one is hunting a record-equalling seventh title and will now face Mark Allen or Scott Donaldson in the second round.

O’Sullivan reeled off six frames in a row to take control after Gilbert had raced into a 3-0 lead at the Crucible.

Gilbert won the first two frames of the second session before O’Sullivan eased over the line.

Former Crucible champion Shaun Murphy went out after a 10-8 loss to Stephen Maguire, who won the final three frames to see off the 2005 winner.

Murphy was offered a chance to save himself in the 18th frame when Maguire missed a long red when up by 56 with 75 remaining, but, after potting the black three times, he missed the final red with the rest, and his chances disappeared.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

