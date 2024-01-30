Welsh dual-code rugby star under fire for women summarisers comment

A former Wales rugby and British and Irish Lions star who also played rugby league for Great Britain has come under fire for criticising female co-commentators.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, John Devereux, the former Bridgend and Widnes player who represented Wales in both union and league, took a swipe at the use of female summarisers in football and rugby commentary.

He wrote: “Every bloody game now of men’s football and rugby for that matter on BBC has a woman summariser in it. Any chance we can have a red button choice, with and without? Just asking for a few male friends of mine!”

Every bloody game now of men’s football & rugby for that matter on BBC has a woman summariser in it. Any chance we can have a red button choice, with and without? Just asking for a few male friends of mine! — John Devereux (@DevereuxJohn13) January 29, 2024

His post quickly drew widespread condemnation, with many calling him rugby’s answer to Joey Barton.

Barton, the controversial former footballer and manager, was widely condemned after he criticised the participation of women in men’s football.

The former Manchester City player and manager of Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers created a social media firestorm after referring to Eni Aluko and Lucy Ward as “the Fred and Rose West of football commentary” after they appeared as pundit and co-commentator on an ITV match broadcast.

Devereux, 57, appears to be sticking by his post on X, which still remains visible on the social media site – and he has since doubled down on his statement, clashing with several posters who have challenged his views, which have been described as ‘antiquated’ and ‘out of touch’.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

