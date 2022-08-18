Welsh family fly to LA to watch Gareth Bale – and he’s not playing

When Rebecca Timms and her family set out on a 5,339 mile trip from Wales to Los Angeles on holiday they had plenty scheduled into their itinerary.

However, while they had lots lined up, it was the prospect of seeing Gareth Bale playing for his new club LAFC that they were most excited by.

The Welsh superstar has settled well into life in the US and looked like he was getting back to his best with two goals in four appearances from the bench for the high fliers in the MLS Western Conference.

The family of four from Porthcawl booked their trip months ago and hedged their bets with tickets for the game against DC United, now managed by Wayne Rooney, hoping they would be lucky and see their Welsh hero in full flight.

Despite Bale’s omission from the LAFC squad for the previous match against Charlotte FC, hopes were high that he would at least make the bench for the match on Tuesday evening.

With bucket hats and Welsh flags in tow, Rebecca, her husband James and children, Ryan, 15, and Matty, 13, were bubbling with excitement as they made their way to LAFC’s home ground, the Banc of California Stadium.

Can’t wait for the match tonight. We have come all the way from Wales to support @LAFC and #garethbale #spiritof58 pic.twitter.com/lbMm1I1IBN — Rebecca Timms (@timms_becky) August 16, 2022

Unfortunately, it wasn’t until the family, who are all Cardiff City fans, were inside the stadium that they discovered that not only Bale wasn’t playing, he wasn’t on the bench.

“We were totally gutted,” said Rebecca. “We only realised when the boys were hanging over the railing waiting for him to come out of the players entrance.

“The boys had a Welsh flag hoping to get Gareth’s attention when he came on the pitch.”

All was not lost however, as the family met Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney outside (okay it was a poster for the new Welcome To Wrexham TV series) but the boys did spot fellow LAFC star signing Giorgio Chiellini.

“Sadly it wasn’t meant to be, but the boys had a high five from Chiellini, not quite Bale but they were impressed,” said Rebecca.

The family who are in LA for two weeks are big fans of MLS and regularly take in a game when they are in America on holidays.

“We always watch a game when we come to the US, New York, Orlando, LA Galaxy, Houston. We love it,” said Rebecca.

And they say the atmosphere at the Banc of California Stadium was the best they’ve experienced – especially the infamous North End terrace behind the goal, home to the club’s fanatical 3252 supporters.

“To be fair the North End is mental it puts the Canton Stand (at Cardiff City Stadium) to shame,” laughed Rebecca. “The drums and chants didn’t stop. We let the boys move to the North End as the atmosphere was better.

“They had a great time. They even made it onto the big screen.”

They may not have seen the Welsh legend but it looks like they definitely brought a little piece of Wales to LA.

