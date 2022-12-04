Welsh fan’s cheeky tip on customising your bucket hat to support Senegal
We’re not saying it was written in the stars, but it can be no coincidence that England’s round of 16 opponents Senegal have a flag which shares the colours of Cymru’s famous bucket hats. Save that little star, of course.
So it was then that one cheeky Welsh fan, Ben Parry, fashioned a genius idea on how the Red Wall can show their allegiance to the Lions of Teranga in tonight’s round of 16 clash with England, simply with the addition of a green star.
Now, we’re all here for the banter, and yes England fans with a sense of humour bypass, we do realise that you tonked us 3-0, and yes it could have been considerably more. Good on you, but if you think that means we’ll be rooting for you tonight then in the name of banter, you’re having a laugh.
Let us hope the stars align tonight and in a World Cup full of shocks Senegal defeat Gareth’s giants, because if we have to hear that bloody Three Lions song again we might scream.
However, it is truly the fear that you might just win the whole thing and frankly that is too terrifying a prospect to bear.
Come on Senegal!
Taking orders for the new limited edition Wales bucket hat @WalesAwayDays @thebarryhorns @WalesAwayDuty @Colemans_Dream #SO58 pic.twitter.com/0EeRCges0W
— Ben Parry (@BenParry8) November 30, 2022
Serendipity…
It’s around about now that many who don’t live in England (and probably many who do!) – hope England gets knocked out. Nothing to do with the team itself but because of the hype that comes with it all. The papers today are just full of it. If they win the cup we’ll never here the last of it. Good luck to the team but please please tone it down a bit!
It would be nice of the English to allow Senegal a free pass to the next round because …. well because of anything really. After all it was parts of the English media and political noise that suggested Wales and Scotland should have conceded their World Cup ambitions to accommodate Ukraine a few months ago. Now Senegal is a relatively poor country and I’m sure their economic prospects would benefit from proceeding to the next round and it would be good for their national morale. C’mon Prince William pipe up and get those Lionhearts to roll over.
I hope these don’t actually get sold (that would be bit pathetic) but only good point about England being in tournament longer than us is that we learn about the connections between Wales and their next opponents.
Are they any more connections between Senegal and Wales other than this shared colour scheme?