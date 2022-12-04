Welsh fan’s cheeky tip on customising your bucket hat to support Senegal

We’re not saying it was written in the stars, but it can be no coincidence that England’s round of 16 opponents Senegal have a flag which shares the colours of Cymru’s famous bucket hats. Save that little star, of course.

So it was then that one cheeky Welsh fan, Ben Parry, fashioned a genius idea on how the Red Wall can show their allegiance to the Lions of Teranga in tonight’s round of 16 clash with England, simply with the addition of a green star.

Now, we’re all here for the banter, and yes England fans with a sense of humour bypass, we do realise that you tonked us 3-0, and yes it could have been considerably more. Good on you, but if you think that means we’ll be rooting for you tonight then in the name of banter, you’re having a laugh.

Let us hope the stars align tonight and in a World Cup full of shocks Senegal defeat Gareth’s giants, because if we have to hear that bloody Three Lions song again we might scream.

However, it is truly the fear that you might just win the whole thing and frankly that is too terrifying a prospect to bear.

Come on Senegal!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

