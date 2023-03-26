Welsh fans’ generous donation to help Croatian kids’ football teams

Ahead of the national team’s match in Split on Saturday, Welsh football fans charity Gôl made a donation of sporting vouchers worth €1000 to two organisations that run football teams for children with various disabilities – ​​Down 21 Split and Pogled (View) Association.

Children from their respective football teams, Special Power Teams Nedelišće/Ćakovec and Hajduk Split, attended the game last night and Gôl representatives met with them to donate the vouchers and see first-hand the excellent work they do.

As Cymru start their 2024 UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign in Croatia, so begin Gôl Cymru’s activities for 2023. Having already visited the ‘Klasje’ home for children without parental care in Osijek four times – including most recently on the way to the World Cup last year – Gôl was looking forward to building on its strong relationship with children’s organisations in Croatia.

Donations of 1000 euros to children's disability football teams. It was great making new friends in #Split

Big diolch to #RedWall once again for your generosity.#TogetherSronger pic.twitter.com/WPEZizVHnP — Gôl Cymru (@GolCymru) March 26, 2023

Chester Hartley, representing Gôl Cymru said: “This incredible initiative is something we’re really proud to support. At home, we know how children with disabilities struggle to get involved in sport and the structures these organisations have already put in place are an inspiration to us all. We hope our contribution will help even if just in a small way to making sure this project continues. Thanks again to Cymru fans for making this possible.”

Dario Jagić, speaking on behalf of Health Life Academy who organise competitions for disabled sports organisations across the country, put Gôl in touch with the respective organisations in Split, saying, “We were overwhelmed to receive Gôl Cymru’s message about wanting to help our work. We’ve built some great networks with the Croatian Football Federation and local clubs and are starting to deliver inclusive sporting opportunities for children with Down’s syndrome and other disabilities. This money will go right to the clubs that do the hard work on the ground, and so we thank you for your kind donation.”

Find out more at www.gol.wales or www.gol.cymru

You can also donate at: www.Justgiving.com/gol

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

