Welsh fans troll motorists with French flag en route to away game

Welsh football fans travelling to their side’s away match with Stoke City today have made it clear who they will be supporting in the England v France World Cup quarter final clash this evening.

The Cardiff City supporters heading north up the M5 and M6 to Stoke’s Britannia Stadium are proudly displaying the France flag, the Tricolore.

Football is all about rivalry and after England dumped Wales out of the World Cup, comprehensively defeating Robert Page’s side 3-0, the last thought on any Cardiff City fan’s mind would be to support Gareth Southgate’s team.

So it is only natural then that these Welsh football fans show some Gallic flair by pledging their allegiance to Kylian Mbappe et al.

Cardiff fans on the way to Stoke today… 🤣 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/B46dqh6ozm — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) December 10, 2022

Of course this sort of advanced level banter is nothing new.

Cardiff City fans have previous in this kind of dark arts.

Who can forget father and son Andrew and Daniel Weeks who drove around England with ‘It’s not coming home’ written on the back of their truck after England lost to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final back in 2018.

The Bluebirds fans from Barry, who run their own building company Andrew Weeks & Son, caused something of a stir as pics emerged of the pair driving back to south Wales after England were knocked out of the tournament.

