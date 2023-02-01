Welsh Fire appoint former Australia batter Mike Hussey as new men’s head coach

Welsh Fire have confirmed the appointment of former Australia batter Mike Hussey as their men’s head coach.

Hussey made over 300 appearances for his country before venturing into coaching and has most recently worked with the England men’s team during the T20 World Cup.

His appointment comes following the departure of Gary Kirsten in December and Hussey faces a big challenge with Fire after a disappointing two seasons saw the team finish second-bottom and last in the Hundred table.

Hussey said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started at Welsh Fire and being part of The Hundred.

“From a distance it looks a fantastic competition to be involved in, one that’s attracting big crowds and getting lots of kids interested in the game.

“For my part, hopefully I can get help get things moving in the right direction on the pitch in Cardiff and give all of those fans who’ve been coming to watch, something to really get excited about.”

