Welsh Fire coach approached to be new England Test coach

The coach of Wales’ 100-ball cricket side has been approached to become the new head coach of the England Test team.

South African Gary Kirsten, 54, currently coaches the men’s Hundred side based in Cardiff since July 2019, having previously coached South Africa, India coach, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As well as the coach of Welsh Fire he is also the current batting coach of Indian Premier League side Gujarat Lions.

The Telegraph reports that England’s new director of cricket Rob Key, will split the test and one day international coaching roles and it is understood England have been in touch with Gary Kirsten about taking the former role.

The previous top candidate Justin Langer was no longer in contention due to this decision to split the coaching roles, the Telegraph said, as well as concerns that he would work well with Ben Stokes, who is set to be appointed Test captain.

The Hundred was set up for the first time during the 2021 English and Welsh cricket season. Despite its name, Welsh Fire also represents Gloucestershire and Somerset as well as Glamorgan.

Last year the Telegraph’s main cricket correspondents called for the team to be rebranded Western Fire and to play games outside Wales, but it has remained Welsh Fire for the oncoming season.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

