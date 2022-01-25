Welsh football ace Jess Fishlock reveals she’s ‘looking into’ a career in politics

Welsh football ace Jess Fishlock has revealed that she is “looking into” a career in politics.

The midfielder, who has over 100 caps for the Wales national team, was quizzed about her future plans by Adrian Masters on ITV Wales.

She told the broadcaster that she is not interested in taking up coaching, and that she is more interested in being in a position to “influence decisions”.

The multiple Welsh Footballer of the Year award winner said because of the way “society is going” she wants to “have a bigger impact” and not just in “the football world”.

Adrian Masters asked: “In terms of your role in the future, would you be interested in coaching?”

Jess Fishlock said: “I think I would be better served kind of more in the boardrooms, kind of helping people who get to influence decisions, influence the kind of right decisions and make the right decisions.”

Adrian Masters said: “Why’s that then? You have done some coaching haven’t you?”

“I have done some coaching. I just feel that with my experience and everything that I have kind of gone through in different cultures and understanding of the women’s game in so many different countries and watching so many different federations do things in completely different ways. There is no right or wrong. You can do whatever you want to do in different ways.”

‘Right positions’

She added: “But for me in the women’s game, one thing I feel we really lack is the right people in the right positions who really understand the game, and I mean I’ve played women’s football for over 20 years. I’ve been a pro now for over 15.

“I’ve played in so many different countries. My experience in those positions I believe will help us move in the right way for women’s football because it’s a completely different game”.

Adrian Masters asked: “How about going into my neck of the woods, politics?”

Jess Fishlock answered: “Honestly I wouldn’t mind it. I’m looking into it. I think as I’ve grown older and seen the way kind of society is going, I definitely want to have a bigger impact in not just the football world. I definitely want to try and create a bigger change.”