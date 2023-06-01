Welsh football club chairman criticises Wales squad ahead of qualifiers

A Welsh Premier League chairman has taken aim at Robert Page’s Euro 2024 squad selection – for its lack of representation from the Cymru Premier League.

Mike Harris, chairman of TNS, has slammed the Cymru set up for not including any players from the top flight of Welsh domestic football.

Page’s men will take on Armenia and Turkey later month as they look to secure qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany.

When Page announced his 25-man squad at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Llandovery, Harris reacted by stating it was now time for a player from the Welsh domestic system to be rewarded with an international call up.

Wales remain one of very few nations in elite football to not select a player from its own domestic league.

The New Saints Chairman said: “Following the announcement of the Wales National Team squad for the upcoming European qualifiers, it is extremely disappointing that Wales remains one of few nations in world football ranked inside the top 50 to not have a player selected from its own domestic top flight.

“It is crucial for the development, exposure and future of the sport in Wales that there are opportunities for those who ply their trade in their home country to have the opportunity to pull on their country’s shirt. TNS are at the forefront of developing the next generation of talent within the Welsh domestic game, having been awarded Category A academy status, alongside two other Welsh domestic clubs, meaning we provide the very best provision possible to nurture the next generation of players through the system.”

Harris added: “The recent training camp squad selection was a fantastic chance for a player from the Welsh Premier League to gain the opportunity to be in and around the national team. There is so much talent in the country that deserves that opportunity, which in turn would have enhanced the awareness and reputation of domestic football within Wales. We are committed to working with the FAW both now and in the future to ensure there is a pathway from the domestic league to running out in the famous red shirt of Wales.”

